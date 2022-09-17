Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Sells 94 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 18,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMI. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $238.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.22.

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $701,217.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,680,098.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Cummins news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $1,336,500.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,888,660.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $701,217.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,680,098.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,001 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,774 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMI opened at $211.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $215.26 and a 200-day moving average of $205.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.27 and a 1-year high of $247.48.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.98%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

