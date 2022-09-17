Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Sells 322 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,135 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

LYB opened at $77.15 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $75.90 and a 52-week high of $117.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.84.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.91 by $0.28. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 16.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 29.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LYB shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $115.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. KeyCorp lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.95.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

