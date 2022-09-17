Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,868 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 4,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Odeon Capital Group lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $354.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $410.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 1.6 %

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 78,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $2,110,318.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 439,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,862,251.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 78,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $2,110,318.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 439,180 shares in the company, valued at $11,862,251.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 793,689 shares of company stock valued at $23,413,742 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GS stock opened at $326.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.36. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.84 and a 1-year high of $426.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $321.04.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $15.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.18 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.61%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

