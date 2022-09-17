Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Has $476,000 Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WFC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,566,470,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 73.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,857,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,609,929,000 after buying an additional 22,890,585 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,609,000 after buying an additional 7,859,100 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $345,861,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 5,232.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,211,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,619,000 after buying an additional 3,151,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 0.5 %

WFC opened at $43.94 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $60.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $166.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.65.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.97.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

