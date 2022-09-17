Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,811,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,270,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,582 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,055,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,967,581,000 after acquiring an additional 7,536,591 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,975,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,264,301,000 after acquiring an additional 456,083 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,884,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,361,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,557,000 after purchasing an additional 549,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Mondelez International stock opened at $60.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.77. The company has a market cap of $82.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.85.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

