Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 2,400 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,365 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in F. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 199.2% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Ford Motor by 390.2% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,696 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 49.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

F opened at $14.72 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $25.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $59.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.38.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This is an increase from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Nomura raised shares of Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.28.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

