Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Receives GBX 1,870 Average PT from Analysts

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,872 ($22.62).

A number of equities analysts have commented on BRBY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,950 ($23.56) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($20.54) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($22.96) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,070 ($25.01) to GBX 2,080 ($25.13) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,050 ($24.77) to GBX 1,730 ($20.90) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

In other news, insider Jonathan Akeroyd sold 49,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,619 ($19.56), for a total transaction of £793,909.03 ($959,290.76).

LON:BRBY opened at GBX 1,724 ($20.83) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £6.80 billion and a PE ratio of 1,795.83. Burberry Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,473.50 ($17.80) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,074 ($25.06). The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,742.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,670.16.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

