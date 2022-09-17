Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP) Short Interest Update

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,600 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the August 15th total of 56,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brookfield Property Partners in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Shares of BPYPP remained flat at $19.79 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 16,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,313. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.44 and a 200-day moving average of $19.68. Brookfield Property Partners has a 1-year low of $19.59 and a 1-year high of $25.97.
Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.
