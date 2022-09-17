Brokerages Set The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Target Price at $142.00

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $142.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALL shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Allstate to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Get Allstate alerts:

Insider Activity at Allstate

In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $694,000.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,463.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Allstate

Allstate Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 113,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,380,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ALL opened at $129.42 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.22. The company has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Allstate has a 52 week low of $106.11 and a 52 week high of $144.46.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allstate will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.47%.

About Allstate

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.