Brokerages Set Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Price Target at $51.73

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.73.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SU. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James lowered Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Institutional Trading of Suncor Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SU. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $30.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of $18.44 and a 52-week high of $42.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.3656 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 27.66%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

