Brokerages Set SIG Group AG (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) Price Target at $26.50

Shares of SIG Group AG (OTCMKTS:SCBGF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

Separately, UBS Group dropped their target price on SIG Group from CHF 27.50 to CHF 26.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.

SIG Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SCBGF opened at $23.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.07. SIG Group has a twelve month low of $18.79 and a twelve month high of $30.32.

SIG Group Company Profile

SIG Group AG provides aseptic carton packaging systems and solutions for beverage and liquid food products. The company provides aseptic carton packaging filling machines, aseptic carton packaging sleeves, and closures, as well as spare parts, maintenance, digital, add-on, training, and other services.

