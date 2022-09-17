Bremer Bank National Association Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Bremer Bank National Association lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,701 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claris Advisors LLC MO grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $102.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.52. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.63 and a 1-year high of $115.66.

