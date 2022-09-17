Bremer Bank National Association Sells 70 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Bremer Bank National Association lessened its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 47,856.3% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 7,657 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Travelers Companies stock opened at $162.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.61. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.40 and a 1 year high of $187.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.26 and a 200-day moving average of $170.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 25.82%.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $495,731.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,696.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRV shares. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.60.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

