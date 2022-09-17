Bremer Bank National Association Has $4.89 Million Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Bremer Bank National Association increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 747 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for approximately 0.9% of Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 761.1% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADP opened at $233.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $239.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.01. The stock has a market cap of $97.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.26 and a fifty-two week high of $261.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 59.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at $10,258,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,349 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,129. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ADP. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.92.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

