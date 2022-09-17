Bremer Bank National Association Has $3.61 Million Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Bremer Bank National Association lifted its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 67.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,677 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $3,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 23,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 167,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,634,000 after purchasing an additional 17,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $4,025,000. 39.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

HRL stock opened at $45.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.12. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $40.48 and a 1-year high of $55.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hormel Foods news, Director Christopher J. Policinski sold 2,110 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $97,629.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,702.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Further Reading

