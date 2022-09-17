Bremer Bank National Association Has $3.10 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Bremer Bank National Association lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 112,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,003,000 after buying an additional 25,699 shares in the last quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. First Citizens Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 132,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, Sequent Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,232,000. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA opened at $60.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.76. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $59.54 and a one year high of $82.00.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

