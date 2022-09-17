Bremer Bank National Association Has $2.36 Million Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Bremer Bank National Association decreased its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,098 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 449,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,240,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,065,000 after acquiring an additional 63,247 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 18,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 8,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $801,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,281,387.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $801,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,281,387.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $238,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,177,484.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,279,020. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

MRVL opened at $46.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.35. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $41.07 and a one year high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.21.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.