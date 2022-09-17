Bremer Bank National Association Has $1.82 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Bremer Bank National Association increased its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association owned about 0.05% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 65.5% in the first quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the fourth quarter worth $102,000.

NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $72.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.12. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1 year low of $69.10 and a 1 year high of $93.70.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

