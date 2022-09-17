Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Given New $47.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Braze from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Braze from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Braze from $60.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.00.

NASDAQ BRZE opened at $35.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.22. Braze has a twelve month low of $27.09 and a twelve month high of $98.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.69.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.16 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 35.25% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. Braze’s revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Braze will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total value of $631,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total value of $631,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 12,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $461,261.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,120.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,848 shares of company stock valued at $7,171,451. Company insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Braze by 50,225.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter worth $548,000. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the 1st quarter worth $309,000. 39.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

