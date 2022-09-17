Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.144 per share on Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th.

Boyd Group Services Trading Up 1.9 %

Boyd Group Services stock opened at C$188.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 154.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Boyd Group Services has a 1 year low of C$117.48 and a 1 year high of C$267.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$171.51 and its 200-day moving average price is C$157.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BYD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares cut shares of Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$170.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Boyd Group Services from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$195.00 to C$220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$156.00 to C$194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$195.00 to C$225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boyd Group Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$217.86.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Further Reading

