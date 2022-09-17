Boson Protocol (BOSON) Market Capitalization Tops $22.21 Million

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. During the last seven days, Boson Protocol has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar. One Boson Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00001186 BTC on major exchanges. Boson Protocol has a market capitalization of $22.21 million and $2.61 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Boson Protocol Profile

Boson Protocol’s launch date was March 19th, 2021. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,710,862 coins. Boson Protocol’s official website is bosonprotocol.io. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Boson Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Boson Protocol enables a decentralized commerce ecosystem where all participants share in the value they create. Boson Protocol disrupts e-commerce platforms by tokenizing Things and their commerce data within a liquid digital market, built on #DeFi.Boson Protocol’s vision is to enable a decentralized commerce ecosystem by funding and accelerating the development of a stack of specialist applications to disrupt, unbundle and democratize commerce.BOSON tokens are used to govern Boson Protocol, ensuring consensus around critical decisions and controlling the issuance of funds from the dCommerce DAO.”

