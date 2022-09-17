BNP Paribas Begins Coverage on Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)

BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

MU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Micron Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Micron Technology from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $85.71.

Shares of MU opened at $52.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $51.40 and a 1 year high of $98.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.51. The firm has a market cap of $58.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.30.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The business had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is a positive change from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.25%.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 144.9% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Micron Technology by 912.5% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

