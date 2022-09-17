BitcoinPoS Market Capitalization Achieves $354,757.50 (BPS)

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 23.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. BitcoinPoS has a market capitalization of $354,757.50 and approximately $56.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinPoS coin can now be purchased for about $0.0609 or 0.00000307 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BitcoinPoS has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00091298 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00083484 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00021278 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001505 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00031292 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00007929 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000278 BTC.

About BitcoinPoS

BitcoinPoS uses the hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 6,039,012 coins and its circulating supply is 5,827,558 coins. The official message board for BitcoinPoS is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. BitcoinPoS’s official website is www.bitcoinpos.net. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitcoinPoS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinPoS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinPoS using one of the exchanges listed above.

