Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Reaches $0.17 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000840 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 11% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $31.33 million and $218,089.00 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Navcoin (NAV) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000228 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000378 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00018728 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00015843 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Cryptomeda (TECH) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.