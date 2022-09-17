Birks Group (NYSE:BGI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSE:BGI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Birks Group Price Performance
Shares of BGI stock opened at $5.74 on Tuesday. Birks Group has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $8.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.
About Birks Group
