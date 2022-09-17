BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,900 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the August 15th total of 54,600 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 316,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BioVie stock. Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of BioVie at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.62% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of BioVie in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.
BioVie Trading Up 3.2 %
BioVie Company Profile
BioVie Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs therapies in the United States. Its products in pipeline include BIV201, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ascites due to chronic liver cirrhosis; and NE3107, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease and Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.
Read More
