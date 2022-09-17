Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI) Short Interest Update

Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 280,600 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the August 15th total of 338,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 764,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Biofrontera Trading Down 5.3 %

BFRI stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.08. The stock had a trading volume of 539,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,631. Biofrontera has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $14.63. The company has a market capitalization of $25.43 million and a P/E ratio of -0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.40.

Get Biofrontera alerts:

Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $4.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 million. Biofrontera had a negative return on equity of 255.99% and a negative net margin of 93.13%. Sell-side analysts predict that Biofrontera will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biofrontera

Biofrontera Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Biofrontera by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Biofrontera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Bard Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biofrontera by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 259,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Biofrontera during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Biofrontera by 894.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 90,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Biofrontera Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company offers Ameluz, which is a prescription drug approved for use in combination with the company's licensor's medical device; and the RhodoLED lamp series for photodynamic therapy for the lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis of mild-to-moderate severity on the face and scalp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Biofrontera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biofrontera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.