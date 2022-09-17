Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI) Short Interest Update

Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 280,600 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the August 15th total of 338,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 764,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Biofrontera Trading Down 5.3 %
BFRI stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.08. The stock had a trading volume of 539,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,631. Biofrontera has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $14.63. The company has a market capitalization of $25.43 million and a P/E ratio of -0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.40.
Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $4.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 million. Biofrontera had a negative return on equity of 255.99% and a negative net margin of 93.13%. Sell-side analysts predict that Biofrontera will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biofrontera
Biofrontera Company Profile
Biofrontera Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company offers Ameluz, which is a prescription drug approved for use in combination with the company's licensor's medical device; and the RhodoLED lamp series for photodynamic therapy for the lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis of mild-to-moderate severity on the face and scalp.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Biofrontera (BFRI)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
Receive News & Ratings for Biofrontera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biofrontera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.