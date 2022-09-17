BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) Short Interest Update

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,600 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the August 15th total of 73,400 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days.

BIO-key International Price Performance

BKYI stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.74. 18,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,567. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.96. BIO-key International has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $3.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. BIO-key International had a negative net margin of 94.27% and a negative return on equity of 37.14%. The company had revenue of $1.95 million during the quarter.

About BIO-key International

BIO-key International, Inc develops and markets fingerprint identification biometric technology and software solutions, and enterprise-ready identity access management solutions for commercial, government, and education customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIO-key PortalGuard and PortalGuard IDaaS solutions, a customer-controlled and neutral-by-design cloud-based identity platform that allows customers to integrate with any cloud or on-premises SaaS application, as well as windows device authentication through IAM platform.

