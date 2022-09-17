Berenberg Bank Lowers Forterra (LON:FORT) Price Target to GBX 250

Forterra (LON:FORT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 270 ($3.26) to GBX 250 ($3.02) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 5.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.23) price target on shares of Forterra in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Forterra from GBX 340 ($4.11) to GBX 300 ($3.62) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Forterra Stock Performance

LON:FORT opened at GBX 263.50 ($3.18) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 277.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 257.94. Forterra has a 1-year low of GBX 197.40 ($2.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 304 ($3.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.33, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £570.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,054.00.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

