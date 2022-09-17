Bellway p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bellway p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BLWYF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3,463.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLWYF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,160 ($38.18) to GBX 3,230 ($39.03) in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Bellway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Bellway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd.

Bellway Price Performance

Shares of BLWYF opened at $34.21 on Friday. Bellway has a twelve month low of $34.21 and a twelve month high of $46.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.18 and a 200-day moving average of $34.23.

Bellway Company Profile

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

