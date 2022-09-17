Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $7,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,604,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,081,153,000 after buying an additional 1,977,553 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,511,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,066,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,309 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 75,780,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,118,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,878 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 65,871,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,187,977,000 after purchasing an additional 8,417,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,933,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,608,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,740 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE:PM traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.56. 10,447,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,116,321. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.64 and a twelve month high of $112.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.46.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 85.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.13.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

