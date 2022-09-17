Barclays Begins Coverage on Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY)

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Demant A/S from 325.00 to 265.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Cheuvreux lowered Demant A/S from a hold rating to a reduce rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from 290.00 to 215.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $240.00.

Demant A/S Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WILYY opened at $14.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Demant A/S has a 1-year low of $14.35 and a 1-year high of $29.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.41.

Demant A/S Company Profile

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare and audio technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.

