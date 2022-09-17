Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up approximately 1.4% of Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,207,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,369,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015,041 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $3,938,246,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America by 1.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,940,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,522,699,000 after acquiring an additional 603,512 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Bank of America by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,229,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,452,584,000 after acquiring an additional 773,812 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America by 2.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,206,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $874,144,000 after acquiring an additional 501,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.58.

NYSE:BAC opened at $34.12 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.67 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.50%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

