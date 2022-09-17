Bank Of America (Bofa) Lowers RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) to Underperform

Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $263.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $235.00 price objective (up from $193.00) on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RBC Bearings presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $235.71.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

RBC Bearings stock opened at $231.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.52. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.13. RBC Bearings has a fifty-two week low of $152.90 and a fifty-two week high of $264.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

RBC Bearings ( NASDAQ:ROLL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $354.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.13 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 126.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RBC Bearings will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

In other RBC Bearings news, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $128,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,719,287. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $80,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $128,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,719,287. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,125 shares of company stock valued at $16,230,063 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RBC Bearings

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,173 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 879,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,493,000 after purchasing an additional 23,354 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,531,000 after purchasing an additional 7,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 451,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,267,000 after purchasing an additional 26,595 shares during the last quarter.

About RBC Bearings

(Get Rating)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.