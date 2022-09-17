Bank of America Begins Coverage on Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD)

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial cut Church & Dwight from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.64.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

NYSE:CHD opened at $76.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.35. Church & Dwight has a 1 year low of $76.32 and a 1 year high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.77.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Church & Dwight

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.3% during the first quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 34,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.5% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.8% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.0% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.7% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

