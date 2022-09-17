Azuki (AZUKI) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10.00

Azuki (AZUKI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 17th. Over the last week, Azuki has traded 16% lower against the dollar. Azuki has a market capitalization of $104,520.73 and approximately $10.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Azuki coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Azuki alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 359.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,081.75 or 1.00830210 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00101235 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005021 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005022 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.67 or 0.00831803 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Azuki Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. The official website for Azuki is dokidoki.finance. Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Azuki

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Azuki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Azuki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Azuki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Azuki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.