Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) PT Raised to C$10.75 at Raymond James

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from C$9.00 to C$10.75 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Aya Gold & Silver’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$8.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Aya Gold & Silver in a report on Friday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a C$10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$15.00 to C$15.25 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Aya Gold & Silver Price Performance

Shares of TSE AYA opened at C$7.09 on Tuesday. Aya Gold & Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$4.98 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of C$744.29 million and a P/E ratio of -196.94.

Aya Gold & Silver Company Profile

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

