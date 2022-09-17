AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Price Target Raised to €30.50 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHYGet Rating) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €29.00 ($29.59) to €30.50 ($31.12) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AXA from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AXA from €33.00 ($33.67) to €31.00 ($31.63) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.88.

Shares of AXAHY opened at $25.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. AXA has a 52-week low of $20.62 and a 52-week high of $33.20.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

