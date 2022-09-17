Awakn Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:AWKNF) Shares Down 11%

Shares of Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:AWKNF – Get Rating) traded down 11% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.38. 1,780 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 11,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Awakn Life Sciences from C$8.00 to C$1.75 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Awakn Life Sciences Trading Up 9.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.83.

Awakn Life Sciences Company Profile

Awakn Life Sciences Corp., a biotechnology company, engages in the researching, developing, operations, and delivering of psychedelic therapeutics to treat addiction and other mental health conditions in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

