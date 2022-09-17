Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Cut to Market Perform at Cowen

Cowen lowered shares of Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $28.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $39.00.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AVTR. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Avantor to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen lowered shares of Avantor from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avantor from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Avantor in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.85.

Avantor Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $22.48 on Wednesday. Avantor has a 1-year low of $22.33 and a 1-year high of $44.37. The stock has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.49.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Avantor will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Avantor by 23.5% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,078,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,630,000 after purchasing an additional 395,210 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avantor by 276.3% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 23,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 17,166 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantor by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Avantor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,242,000. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

