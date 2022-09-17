Avacta Group (LON:AVCT) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $131.91

Avacta Group Plc (LON:AVCT – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 131.91 ($1.59) and traded as low as GBX 106.25 ($1.28). Avacta Group shares last traded at GBX 115 ($1.39), with a volume of 937,061 shares trading hands.

Avacta Group Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The company has a market capitalization of £291.01 million and a P/E ratio of -10.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 115.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 131.80.

About Avacta Group

Avacta Group Plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cancer therapies and diagnostics based on its proprietary Affimer and pre|CISION platforms in the United Kingdom, North America, South Korea, and rest of Asia and Europe. It operates through Diagnostics and Therapeutics segments. The company develops custom Affimer proteins for customer products and in-house diagnostic assays.

