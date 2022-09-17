Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Short Interest Update

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, a drop of 33.1% from the August 15th total of 3,560,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at $742,721.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,922,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autodesk

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADSK. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Nwam LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the software company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Autodesk by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,054,844 shares of the software company’s stock worth $296,612,000 after acquiring an additional 24,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Autodesk Stock Performance

ADSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Autodesk from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $298.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.60.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $194.97 on Friday. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $163.20 and a 12 month high of $335.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $206.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.26.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 88.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

