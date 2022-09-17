Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th.

Auto Prop Reit Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, National Bank Financial cut Auto Prop Reit from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Prop Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Prop Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.