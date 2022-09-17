Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD) CEO Acquires $19,000.00 in Stock

Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD – Get Rating) CEO David J. Field bought 50,000 shares of Audacy stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.38 per share, with a total value of $19,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,771,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,235.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSEARCA:AUD traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.42. 3,434,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,542. The stock has a market cap of $61.30 million, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Audacy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $4.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.66.
A number of research firms have commented on AUD. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Audacy from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. B. Riley downgraded Audacy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Audacy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th.
Audacy, Inc, a multi-platform audio content and entertainment company, engages in the radio broadcasting business in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others, as well as offers integrated marketing solutions across its broadcast, digital, podcast, and event platforms.
