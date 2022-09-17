AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Windward Capital Management Co. CA

Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,176 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 19.1% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 55.2% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 51,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 18,347 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in AT&T by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 464,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,435,000 after buying an additional 37,205 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 67,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 1.6% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 108,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the period. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:T traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.74. The stock had a trading volume of 69,825,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,387,088. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.55 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.24. The company has a market capitalization of $119.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

T has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.78.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

