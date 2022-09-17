Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $123.38.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Atmos Energy from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Atmos Energy to $131.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atmos Energy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 90.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ATO stock opened at $114.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.96. The company has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Atmos Energy has a 12-month low of $85.80 and a 12-month high of $122.96.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 18.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts expect that Atmos Energy will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 49.28%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

