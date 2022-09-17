Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ASH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ashland from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ashland in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ashland from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Ashland from $136.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ashland from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ashland currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $123.33.

Ashland Price Performance

Ashland stock opened at $98.73 on Tuesday. Ashland has a 1 year low of $83.29 and a 1 year high of $112.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.98. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Ashland Announces Dividend

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. Ashland had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 10.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ashland will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.43%.

Ashland declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 25th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ashland

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASH. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Ashland by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,212,000 after buying an additional 20,414 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ashland by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Ashland by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Ashland by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Ashland by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 350,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,779,000 after acquiring an additional 30,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

About Ashland

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

See Also

