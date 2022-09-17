Ascot Resources (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) Trading Down 7.3%

Shares of Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF – Get Rating) were down 7.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27. Approximately 192,305 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 263,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AOTVF shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Ascot Resources from C$1.90 to C$1.60 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. CIBC downgraded shares of Ascot Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Ascot Resources from C$1.75 to C$1.25 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Ascot Resources from C$1.50 to C$1.15 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Ascot Resources from C$1.15 to C$0.90 in a research note on Monday, June 27th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.53.

Ascot Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral development and exploration company in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, and gravel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Premier Gold project covering an area of 8,133 hectares located to the northwest of the town of Stewart, British Columbia; and the Red Mountain project covering an area of 17,125 hectares located to the east-northeast of the town of Stewart.

