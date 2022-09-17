Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Sells $2,500,600.00 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total value of $2,500,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,597.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Kenneth Duda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $2,513,400.00.

On Monday, July 11th, Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.28, for a total value of $2,045,600.00.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

ANET stock opened at $115.73 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.18 and a 1 year high of $148.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.79. The firm has a market cap of $35.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.66 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 29.55%. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANET. Bank of America cut Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 335.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 10,440 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 217.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,304 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 300.4% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 95,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,749,000 after acquiring an additional 71,757 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 308.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 374,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,780,000 after acquiring an additional 282,602 shares during the last quarter. 63.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Articles

