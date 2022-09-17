Ardevora Asset Management LLP Has $53.22 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 16,768.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,681 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $53,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MA stock traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $315.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,650,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,134,224. The company has a market capitalization of $304.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $339.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $341.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $303.65 and a 52-week high of $399.92.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.09.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

